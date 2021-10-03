Watch
Israel tightens COVID 'green pass' rules, sparking protest

Oded Balilty/AP
A convoy of cars slow down the traffic as they staged demonstration against the Health Ministry's "green pass" restrictions, on Ayalon highway, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Israel restricted its coronavirus "green pass" on Sunday to allow only those who have received a COVID-19 booster or recently recovered to enter indoor events, sparking protests by opponents who say the system is a form of forced vaccination. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Posted at 8:15 AM, Oct 03, 2021
JERUSALEM — Israel has restricted its COVID Green Pass to allow only those who have received a vaccine booster dose or recently recuperated from coronavirus to enter indoor venues.

The new criteria mean that nearly 2 million people will lose their vaccination passport in the coming days. Israel is the first country to make a booster shot a requirement for its digital vaccination passport.

Under Sunday's new guidelines, people must have received a booster shot to be eligible for a green pass.

Those who have received two vaccine doses, and those who have recovered from coronavirus, will be issued passes valid for six months after the date of their vaccination or recovery.

