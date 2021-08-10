Jessamine County Schools change decision one day before start of school year, now requiring masks

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — One day before the start of the school year, the Jessamine County School District is now requiring masks all students, staff, and visitors to wear a mask while indoors.

"We want our students here with us, learning in our classrooms, because we know that's how they learn best," said Superintendent Matt Moore in a message to families. "While masks can be a divisive topic, I am confident that our district family will pull together to ensure that our students have the support, encouragement, and access to in-person teaching and learning experiences that they so deserve."

Read the full letter to JCS families below:

The mask requirement is a change to their previously announced return-to-school plans. Moore says over the past two weeks, 59 JCS students were told to quarantine by the Jessamine County Health Department. He also says new cases in Jessamine County have jumped from 93 to 148, with five percent of those cases being JCS students.

"Many cases are being identified as the Delta variant, causing additional concern as young people appear to be more susceptible to illness with this type of COVID infection," said Moore.

The mask requirement, he says, will reduce quarantines and "preserve the opportunity for in-person learning for our students."

Read the JCS Return-to-School Plan below:

Moore says the school district will transition back to recommending masks, and not requiring them, when it is safe to do so.