Jessamine County schools may remove mask mandate November 1

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Masks could soon become optional for schools in Jessamine County.

During a Jessamine County Board of Education meeting Monday night, Superintendent Matt Moore presented a report and recommendation on a potential change to the district's mask requirement.

Superintendent Moore recommended that schools monitor COVID-19 data for the next few days, and if the trend data continues at a similar rate or improves, the mask mandate will be removed November 1.

"The board agreed with my recommendation and fully supports transitioning to a mask recommendation instead of a requirement when it is safe to do so," said Moore.

He continues, "I will continue to monitor our local and district data and if at any time the data indicates that we should make adjustments, including a return to a mask requirement, that I will act immediately to ensure the safety of our students, staff, and community."