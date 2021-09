JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — People in Johnson County are mourning the death of the long-time head football coach at Johnson Central High School due to complications from COVID-19.

His sister-in-law posted about the death of Jim Matney on social media on Tuesday. Matney had been hospitalized in recent weeks.

Matney won two state championships while at Johnson Central in 2016 and 2019.