Judge grants temporary injunction on bills that would limit Gov. Beshear's COVID-19 powers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Franklin Circuit judge has granted a temporary injunction to stop the implementation of three bills that would limit Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 powers.

Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd approved the motion Wednesday after House Bill 1, Senate Bill 1, and Senate Bill 2 passed the Kentucky General Assembly in January.

"We appreciate the order," said Governor Beshear in a statement. "The ability to act and react quickly is necessary in our war against this ever-changing and mutating virus. Recently, we have been having productive conversations on a wide range of topics with legislative leaders. We will attempt to work with them on this and other topics now and in the future."

House Bill 1 would allow businesses, schools, and churches to remain open during an emergency as long as they follow CDC or state guidelines. Senate Bill 1 limits the governor's emergency orders to 30 days. If he wants to extend an order, the General Assembly must be called in. Senate Bill 2 allows legislative committees to strike down a governor's emergency administrative regulations.

The injunction will likely be appealed by state Republican leadership with the Kentucky Supreme Court making a final decision on the matter.