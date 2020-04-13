Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Karl Anthony Towns' mother dies after being diagnosed with COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns flashes three fingers after scoring a 3-pointer during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. The Kings won 113-109. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Karl-Anthony Towns says his mother has coronavirus, has been placed in medically-induced coma
Posted at 3:48 PM, Apr 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-13 15:57:13-04

(LEX 18) — It was announced Monday that the mother of former UK Basketball star, Karl Anthony Towns has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Minnesota Timberwolves made the announcement Monday afternoon. Jacqueline Towns had been battling coronavirus for more than a month. A couple weeks ago, her son posted an emotional video describing his mother in a coma.

A family spokesperson made a statement about Towns' death:

towns mother.jpg

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're Open! Kentucky #TeamKentucky #TogetherKy #TogetheratHome #Patriot

We're Open! #TeamKentucky