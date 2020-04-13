Karl Anthony Towns' mother dies after being diagnosed with COVID-19

(LEX 18) — It was announced Monday that the mother of former UK Basketball star, Karl Anthony Towns has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
The Minnesota Timberwolves made the announcement Monday afternoon. Jacqueline Towns had been battling coronavirus for more than a month. A couple weeks ago, her son posted an emotional video describing his mother in a coma.
Sharing my story in the hopes that everyone stays at home! We need more equipment and we need to help those medical personnel on the front lines. Thank you to the medical staff who are helping my mom. You are all the true heroes! Praying for all of us at this difficult time.
A family spokesperson made a statement about Towns' death: