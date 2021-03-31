KDE: Routine temperature screenings no longer required for students entering buildings, buses

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky public schools will no longer be required to administer routine temperature screenings for students before they enter a building or school bus, the Kentucky Department of Education said in a release issued Wednesday.

KDE said it updated its Healthy at School guidance after consulting with the Kentucky Department for Public Health and made the decision based on the latest information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The update to the policy states that only symptomatic students need to be screened for fever. The same criteria are in place for staff.

Students with a temperature greater than 100.4 degrees are expected to follow the isolation criteria described in the Healthy at School guidelines.

The guidelines also include instructions for parents to keep students at home if they are experiencing symptoms.