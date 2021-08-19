Kentuckians mask up for comedy show at Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Kentucky, many who attended a comedy show at Rupp Arena on Wednesday chose to mask up.

Rupp Arena does not require visitors wear masks to attend an event, but mask-wearing is encouraged, according to the venue's website.

As the crowd filed in to see a performance by comedian Jim Gaffigan, it was clear many planned to follow that advice, like Amy and Reid Thomas.

"I just feel safer with a mask," Amy Thomas said.

The couple, who has been vaccinated, said their decision to mask up was also about protecting others.

"We don't want to unknowingly pass it along and I think the mask will help contain that if for some reason one of us has it and we don't realize it," Reid Thomas said.

Governor Beshear has encouraged people to follow CDC guidance to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status as the delta variant causes a surge in COVID-19 cases.

On Wednesday, he said Kentucky set an alarming record.

"As of today, we have more Kentuckians in the ICU, 466 of them, battling for their lives against covid-19 than we have ever had in the course of this pandemic," he said in a video address.

All hospital beds in the commonwealth could be full by next week, he said.

"We need you to take this seriously. Go get your shot of hope right now," he said.

Governor Beshear said he would seriously consider reissuing a statewide mask mandate as cases continue to rise.

But he said those who do choose to follow the mask guidance will save lives.