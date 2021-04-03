Kentuckians plan for travel as CDC announces new guidelines for fully vaccinated people

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Travel was on the minds of many on Friday as they left their vaccine appointments at Kroger Field.

Plans to visit family, relax, and escape to the beach were already in the works as the CDC announced new travel guidelines for the fully vaccinated.

"We're scheduled to go to Mexico in May so any restrictions that are lifted will be better," said Edgar Saborit after he received his first dose of the vaccine.

Fully vaccinated people can travel safely within the United States, according to the CDC, without having to be tested beforehand or self-quarantine upon arriving home.

Mask-wearing and other safety precautions should still be taken in airports and other public spaces, the guidelines read.

For international travel, a test is not required before travel, but travelers should be tested before returning to the United States and again a few days after their return, the CDC recommends.

The announcement was a welcome change for Pamla Wood, who said she hasn't seen her grandchildren since June and has yet to meet her grand-niece.

"There's several new babies in our family and it's just killing everybody that we haven't been able to get together and to see them," she said.

Larry Mahaffey said his family is planning a beach vacation for June.

"We put a lot of stuff off last year and we're ready to get out," he said.

As vaccinations continue across Kentucky, there is hope of a return to normal life, Saborit said, but it will be a slow process.

"Any little step towards progress is a positive for us," he said.