Kentuckians see record numbers of hospitalizations, ICU patients with 2,619 cases on Monday

(LEX 18) — On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear held a briefing discussing the growing COVID numbers across the Commonwealth.

With 2,619 cases reported, August 30 is now the highest number of COVID cases on a Monday.

Monday, August 30:

Cases: 2,619 (highest Monday ever)

18 & under: 752

Deaths: 25

Positivity rate: 13.45%

Hospitalizations: 2,198 (RECORD)

ICU: 615 (RECORD)

Ventilators: 361 (RECORD)

Sunday, August 29:

Cases: 3,249

18 & under: 946

Deaths: 18

Positivity rate: 13.35%

Hospitalizations: 2,137

ICU: 610

Ventilators: 361

Saturday, August 28:

Cases: 4,050

18 & under: 1,285

Deaths: 13

Positivity rate: 13.36%

Hospitalizations: 2,173

ICU: 596

Ventilators: 346

