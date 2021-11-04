Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron leads lawsuit with Ohio, Tennessee challenging Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed a lawsuit, joined by Ohio and Tennessee, challenging the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky, asserts that Biden's mandatory vaccination requirement is unlawful and unconstitutional.

“The federal government contracts with private businesses and public agencies in states across the country, and the Commonwealth is no exception, meaning that numerous Kentuckians are subject to the Biden Administration’s unconstitutional vaccination requirement,” said Attorney General Cameron.

In the lawsuit, the attorney generals outline the harm the mandate will cause for their respective states and citizens.

Read a copy of the lawsuit here.