Kentucky continues to see record-breaking numbers in ICUs with 3,869 new COVID cases

(LEX 18) — Friday, Kentucky reported 3,869 new cases of COVID-19. Intensive Care Units across the Commonwealth see a record-breaking 487 cases.

255 people are on ventilators, breaking the record high of 254 set on December 17, 2020.

The positivity rate is 12.80%, 1,780 new hospitalizations and six new deaths. An additional 34 deaths have been reported through an ongoing mortality review of death certificates received after February 1, 2021.

