Kentucky continues to see unfilled vaccine appointments after opening up age eligibility

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Health departments and other Kentucky vaccine sites continue to report unfilled vaccine appointments, even after the commonwealth opened eligibility to everyone age 16 and older.

As of Wednesday, the WEDCO Health Department, which serves Scott, Harrison and Nicholas counties still had about 200 open appointments for this week's Scott County vaccine clinic, held at the Scott County Public Library on Friday, according to Director Crystal Miller.

"The demand is just, we can already see it dwindling," Miller said.

The health department now has the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, she said, another change she thought would increase sign-ups this week.

"We really thought that would probably change the landscape with the demand for us and it's just, it's not," she said.

Miller said there are many potential reasons for the lack of demand. Some people have concerns about side effects, like Jill Chamblin of Scott County.

"I don't want to be sick and I heard that a lot of the shots are making you sick the second time," Chamblin said.

Chamblin noted that she would be more likely to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but may hold off on making an appointment for now.

"I'm not one to jump first. I'd rather, like, look and then jump maybe," she said.

Young people may also feel less urgency about getting the vaccine.

"Thirty and younger, that generation just did not see the risks, were not as afraid of getting the virus," Miller said.

But Miller says the faster people get vaccinated, the faster the pandemic can end.

"As we move along, hopefully more and more people will see that the way we get out of this pandemic is by vaccinating as many people as possible," she said.

The health department is working to educate community members about the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

Vaccine appointments through the WEDCO Health Department can be booked at wedcohealth.org or by calling 859-234-8750. The WEDCO vaccination clinics also welcome walk-ins.

All Kentuckians can access vaccine appointment information at kycovid19.com.