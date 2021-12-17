Kentucky has its first case of the omicron variant, Gov. Beshear says

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky has confirmed its first case of the omicron variant.

Governor Beshear made the announcement Friday. He said he will join Kentucky Public Health Commissioner, Dr. Steven Stack, on 1:00 p.m. Saturday with more details.

The news comes as the latest Kentucky COVID-19 report shows the fourth straight day of 2,000 or more new cases.

2,582 new cases were reported Friday, 35 more Kentuckians have died from the virus, and the positivity rate is the highest it's been in a week at 8.94%.

This is a developing story.