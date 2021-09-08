Kentucky House bill originally failed now passes out of House Education Committee

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The House Education Committee met again on Wednesday afternoon and voted on House Bill 1. After two separate votes, the committee passed the bill, which would eliminate the public school mask mandate that was put in place by the Kentucky Board of Education.

Rep. Scott, one of the democrats on the House Education Committee, says almost all of her fellow dems left for the day because they weren’t informed about the second meeting in advance. @LEX18News https://t.co/ZZ8XE7WIW4 — Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) September 8, 2021

Just hours earlier, the committee voted on the bill but it did not pass. The second vote came around 4:30 p.m.

No changes were made to the bill from the first meeting earlier in the day. However, some representatives did change their position on the bill.

Rep. Bojanowski, a democrat who ended up voting yes this time, says she changed her vote because she’s nervous the senate is going to stop local school districts from even putting their own mask mandates into place. She says that would put many kids in danger. @LEX18News — Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) September 8, 2021

House Bill 1, would give schools more flexibility to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. It would give schools 20 flexible remote learning days and create a "test-to-stay" program, so they can test out of quarantine. Students who are exposed to COVID-19 can stay in school as long as they continue to test negative each day.

The full house still has to vote on the bill, but this is a step closer to becoming law.

The House education bill (HB1) failed in committee. It received 11 yes votes, 7 no votes, and 3 passes. There was one representative absent.



I asked Rep. Banta (bill’s sponsor) if trying to get rid of the public school mask mandate hurt this bill. Her answer:@LEX18News pic.twitter.com/TV4jOdlsGF — Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) September 8, 2021

The bill had already passed the Senate Education Committee and mirrored each other, so the bills could be passed in three days instead of five. Each one needs three readings in each chamber.

Some lawmakers against the mask mandates feel like the bill doesn't go far enough while some are against getting rid of it, adding it's dangerous to do so. Other lawmakers also have additional issues with the bill.

Gov. Beshear called the special session following the recent state Supreme Court decision which limits the governor's powers during an emergency.