Kentucky House bill, which would have eliminated the mask mandate in public schools statewide, fails

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The House Education Committee has voted down a bill that would have voided the public school mask mandate that was put in place by the Kentucky Board of Education.

The House education bill (HB1) failed in committee. It received 11 yes votes, 7 no votes, and 3 passes. There was one representative absent.



I asked Rep. Banta (bill’s sponsor) if trying to get rid of the public school mask mandate hurt this bill. Her answer:@LEX18News pic.twitter.com/TV4jOdlsGF — Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) September 8, 2021

The bill, House Bill 1, would give schools more flexibility to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. It would give schools 20 flexible remote learning days and create a "test-to-stay" program, so they can test out of quarantine. Students who are exposed to COVID-19 can stay in school as long as they continue to test negative each day.

The bill had already passed the Senate Education Committee and mirrored each other, so the bills could be passed in three days instead of five. Each one needs three readings in each chamber.

Some lawmakers against the mask mandates feel like the bill doesn't go far enough while some are against getting rid of it, adding it's dangerous to do so. Other lawmakers also have additional issues with the bill.

Gov. Beshear called the special session following the recent state Supreme Court decision which limits the governor's powers during an emergency.