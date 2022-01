Kentucky passes 1 million COVID-19 cases amid omicron variant, positivity rate now over 30%

Mary OConnell

Posted at 4:26 PM, Jan 18, 2022

(LEX 18) — As of Monday, Kentucky surpassed 1,000,000 positive COVID cases. According to Kentucky's daily COVID-19 report, the total of reported cases sits at 1,006,224. Saturday, January 15

New cases: 14,896 Deaths: 34 Positivity rate: 29.24% Sunday, January 16

New cases: 9,730 Deaths: 19 Positivity rate: 29.33% Monday, January 17

New cases: 6,644 Deaths: 16 Positivity rate: 29.57%

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.