Kentucky positivity rate continues to climb, 30.77% on Wednesday

Coronavirus
Posted at 4:54 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 16:59:53-05

(LEX 18) — On Wednesday, Kentucky's positivity rate continued its upward trend, now sitting at 30.77%.

12,583 new cases were reported with 3,320 in the 18 and under age group.

25 new deaths were reported.

Currently, 2,256 people are hospitalized, 455 are in ICUs, and 252 people are on ventilators.

Kentucky reports a full COVID-19 report daily.

