Kentucky positivity rate continues to climb, 30.77% on Wednesday

(LEX 18) — On Wednesday, Kentucky's positivity rate continued its upward trend, now sitting at 30.77%.

12,583 new cases were reported with 3,320 in the 18 and under age group.

25 new deaths were reported.

Currently, 2,256 people are hospitalized, 455 are in ICUs, and 252 people are on ventilators.

On Wednesday, Gov. Beshear announced 12,583 newly reported cases of COVID-19, 25 deaths and a record positivity rate of 30.77%. The Governor encouraged Kentuckians to get their vaccine and booster and mask up as omicron continues to surge throughout the commonwealth. pic.twitter.com/ps3Iddjgp6 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) January 19, 2022

Kentucky reports a full COVID-19 report daily.