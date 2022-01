(LEX 18) — Thursday marks another record-breaking day of COVID-19 numbers.

Kentucky has a positivity rate of 31.37%.

13,614 new cases were reported. Of those numbers, 3,608 belong to the 18 and under age group.

20 new deaths were reported.

Currently, 2,298 people are hospitalized, 434 in ICUs and 271 people are on ventilators.

The Kentucky Department of Public Health has a dashboard for daily COVID-19 statistics across the Commonwealth.