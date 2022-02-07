Kentucky records lowest Monday for new COVID-19 cases since late December

(LEX 18) — Kentucky recorded 3,835 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the lowest amount of new cases reported on a Monday since December 27, 2021.

On that day, 1,342 new cases were recorded.

The state's positivity rate is also trending downwards with 23.51%.

Twenty-nine deaths were recorded.

According to Governor Andy Beshear, 441 National Guardsmen are still stationed at Kentucky's hospitals.

Currently, 2,124 people are hospitalized, 414 in ICUs and 207 people are on ventilators.

For the full daily COVID-19 report, click here.

Sunday, February 6

New Cases: 3,696

Deaths: 31

Saturday, February 5

New Cases: 4,816

Deaths: 33

