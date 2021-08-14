Kentucky school districts quarantine students as delta variant spreads

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Just days after returning to the classroom, students are being sent home to quarantine as the delta variant continues to spread.

In Estill County, parent James Patterson said his 7-year-old daughter was sent home from Estill Springs Elementary School Friday morning to quarantine because she may have had contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

"We sent them back to school with the best of hopes," Patterson said. "It's turning out to not be such a great situation anymore."

Since returning to school last week, 14 Estill County students have tested positive for the virus and 163 students are currently quarantined, according to the district's website.

Many districts are reporting similar numbers.

Since the beginning of the school year on Wednesday in Fayette County, the commonwealth's second-largest district, 27 students have tested positive, and 90 students are quarantined.

"Is it safe to send our kids anywhere?" Patterson said.

He and his wife have decided to home school both of their children to ensure they can continue their learning in a safe environment, he said, although he wishes remote learning was an option.

The district will consider remote learning options, "when positivity rates are high, attendance impacted and overall concern is high," according to its website.

Patterson said he sympathizes with the challenges the delta variant has caused but he has to put the safety of his children first.

"I'm just hoping that I can do the best that I can to make sure they get the proper education," he said.