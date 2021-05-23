Kentucky Senator Rand Paul says he has 'natural immunity' to COVID-19, will not get vaccine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Senator Rand Paul said in a Sunday morning interview with John Catsimatidis on WABC AM in New York, that he will not be getting the COVID-19 vaccination.

Paul said his "natural immunity" comes from contracting the virus in March 2020.

"They would first have to prove that the vaccination is better than getting infected. I'm not saying it's wise to get infected on purpose," Paul said.

"I think that we should have a choice whether we take a vaccine or not because frankly, all the studies show that I have just as good as an immunity as the people who have been vaccinated."

Paul went on to say that in years if science were to prove that people who have "natural immunity" are getting infected a lot more than people who have been vaccinated, he may change his tune.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people who have contracted COVID should still receive the vaccine, there is no information on how long patients are protected from contracting COVID again.