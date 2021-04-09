Kentucky students prepare for pandemic prom

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In just a few weeks, several high schools across the Bluegrass will start holding proms for the first time since the pandemic began. Students who are looking forward to it have been busy preparing.

“I've actually been to about four different stores already looking for dresses. I've been all over,” said Anniston Bray, a junior at Model Laboratory School in Richmond.

Model Laboratory plans to hold prom at the Keen Johnson Building on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus across three different large rooms, including a ballroom, to allow for physical distancing. Students at Fayette County Public Schools will also be able to spread out since their prom will be outdoors.

As for other pandemic rules, Jessamine County high schools will limit guests to those within the district, and for Bourbon County High School, procedures like temperature checks and handing out individually wrapped snacks will be in place.

Some of these rules are affecting outfit trends businesses like Miss Priss in Lexington are seeing.

“Some are wanting ball gowns because they didn't get to have prom last year. They're kind of living out their dream in their dream dress this year,” said Miss Priss owner Elizabeth Cruse. “And then we have had a lot of girls going with short because all of Lexington's proms are outside this year, so they decided they wanted short, so they don't ruin their dress.”

While students pick out shoes and jewelry to complete their look, there's one more accessory to think about -- a formal face mask.

“Yes, we're going to have to have masks on at all times,” said Bray.

Even with the changes, Bray and others preparing for the big night say they're just excited to experience prom in person.

