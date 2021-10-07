Kentucky's COVID numbers are down, Governor says the state is on the 'right track'

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — 2,625 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday. At first glance, that number may seem very high. But, it's a significant improvement from the numbers Kentucky saw this past summer.

And it's not just the number of new cases that is down. The state's positivity rate continues to lower, now sitting at 8.67%. The number of people hospitalized with covid and the number of people on ventilators is also down.

"It is incredibly good news," said Governor Andy Beshear on Thursday.

Beshear said Kentucky's data shows the downward trend has been consistent over the last few weeks.

"It's very positively negative if I can say it that way," said Beshear.

The progress is good news. However, the governor says it's too soon to declare victory over COVID-19.

"The strength of the pandemic is waning. We are seeing a lessening of the spread of the virus," said Beshear. "To say we are fully emerging from it may be premature, but we are moving in the right direction."

Kentucky is still seeing a high number of covid deaths. On Thursday alone, 50 new covid deaths were reported.

The Kentucky Department of Public Health says vaccination is the way to get that number down.

According to the governor, 72% of Kentucky's eligible population has been vaccinated. And he's hoping to get the remaining 28% vaccinated too.

"We had 4,000 vaccinations yesterday. So we are still seeing people come in to get vaccinated," said Beshear. "If that number falls in the hundreds - you know from day to day - I'll have that concern. We're not to the point where everybody who hasn't gotten vaccinated is refusing."