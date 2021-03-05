Kentucky's positivity rate down to 4.25%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 920 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 920 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 409,345.

The positivity rate in Kentucky continues to decline. Friday's positivity rate is 4.25%.

“Team Kentucky should be so proud of the progress we’ve made against this virus,” said Gov. Beshear in a press release. “We’ve got to keep up our commitment to each other until we reach the finish line – on COVID-19, and in recovering from other emergencies our state has experienced, like the ice storm and record flooding we’ve seen in recent weeks. No matter the challenge, our people come together to get through it.”

Gov. Beshear also announced 22 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 4,754.

As of Friday, 606 Kentuckians are hospitalized for coronavirus-related reasons, 179 of which are in the ICU and 76 of which are on a ventilator.