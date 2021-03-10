Kentucky's positivity rate under 4% for second straight day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 1,010 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 1,010 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 412,924.

For the second straight day, the positivity rate in Kentucky was under 4%. Wednesday's positivity rate was 3.93%.

Gov. Beshear also announced 34 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 4,884.

“We still have far too many deaths reported today – 34 – but I’m happy to see our positivity rate continue to decrease,” said Gov. Beshear in a press release. “This shows we’re stepping up to do what it takes to protect each other until we cross the finish line.”

As of Wednesday, 524 Kentuckians are hospitalized for coronavirus-related reasons, 138 of which are in the ICU and 75 of which are on a ventilator. At least 48,344 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19.