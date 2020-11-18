Menu

KHSAA: Winter sports season postponed until Jan. 4

Posted at 3:02 PM, Nov 18, 2020
The KHSAA announced Wednesday it will postpone the 2020-21 winter sports season until Jan. 4.

State tournament dates are tentatively scheduled for the weeks of March 15 and March 22 Venue negotiations for final confirmation will take place at a December meeting.

The KHSAA recommends schools do not travel to counties in the "red" status for COVID-19 cases.

The organization also recommends schools adhere to Gov. Andy Beshear's travel ban for any team or individuals traveling to participate in states on the current advisory listing, including 14-day quarantine upon return.

