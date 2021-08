(LEX 18) — The Kentucky High School Athletic Association has partnered with the Department of Public Health to promote vaccinations in an effort to combat potential cancellations of Fall Sports.

During a Superintendent's webcast Thursday, KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tacket reported last that last Fall athletes lost a quarter of their seasons due to COVID-19 disruptions.

The KHSAA hopes more Kentuckians will get the vaccine to provide a season that will be free of cancellations.