Kroger Field vaccination site closing due to dwindling demand for appointments

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky announced Tuesday it will transition away from the mass vaccination site at Kroger Field in favor of smaller sites, like healthcare clinics, as demand for appointments has dropped in recent weeks.

The clinic vaccinated about 4,000 people per day at its height, according to UK Chief of Police Joe Monroe, but is now down to under 1,000 vaccinations per day.

"It's not because of any lack of availability," he said, "It's because most people either have been vaccinated or are in the process of being vaccinated at this time."

Kentucky has now reached 41% of the population vaccinated, according to data available at kycovid19.com.

While no official closing date has been announced for the site, Chief Monroe said people will still be able to make vaccination appointments at ukvaccine.org going forward.

"We encourage people to still go to ukvaccine.org and register for a vaccine either in the coming weeks at Kroger Field or as we transition to smaller sites around campus and town," he said.

Students who received their shot at Kroger Field Tuesday said the transition may help convince those who are still hesitant to receive the vaccine.

"Making it more accessible will, you know, make people feel more comfortable and just have it be more normal just like the flu shot," said Hannah Cardew.

Some students, like Nicole Rawles, have felt hesitant themselves.

"It was very nerve-racking because it is just so new," Rawles said.

Rawles said she ultimately decided to take the vaccine because her mother is high-risk for COVID-19.

She's been talking her friends into getting the shot because she believes it will be needed for travel and other activities.

Cardew hopes this transition might get Kentucky closer to the elusive goal of normal.

"We can, you know, hopefully, get back to normal life which I know everyone wants!" she said.