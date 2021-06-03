Kroger offering five $1 million prizes, free groceries to get more people vaccinated

(LEX 18) — Kroger is offering $1 million dollars in checks and free groceries to motivate more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

It's all part of the #CommunityImmunity Giveaway. Winners will be selected weekly.

Kroger Health started the giveaway to support the Biden administration's national effort to get at least 70% of U.S. adults to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4.

PRIZES:

Kroger says they will be giving away $1 million each week for five weeks, totaling $5 million, for people that get vaccinated through Kroger. The giveaway starts Thursday and runs through July 10.

The grocery chain will also be giving away free "groceries for a year" prizes each week for five weeks, totaling 50 winners. Each prize is valued at $13,000, the equivalent of $250 a week for 52 weeks.

HOW TO ENTER:

You must be 18 years or older to enter. Participants must also legally reside and physically be located in one of the 50 United States or Washington, D.C.

People interested in the giveaway must receive or have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger Family Company location or by a Kroger Family Company health care professional at an off-site event.

Visit KrogerGiveaway.com to learn more details. You can also schedule a vaccine through Kroger here.

Kroger said it will continue to give $100 to associates who become fully vaccinated.

Kroger Health says so far, they have administered more than 4.7 million COVID-19 vaccines. That number continues to go up daily.