Kroger to participate in 'Test to Treat' initiative for positive COVID-19 cases

Kroger/Photo Provided
Kroger Health received emergency approval for a home COVID-19 test sample collection kit. The tests will be available to Kroger brand associates in several states at first.
Posted at 9:11 AM, Mar 16, 2022
Kroger Health will be participating in the Biden administration's "Test to Treat" initiative at The Little Clinic locations.

The "Test to Treat" program provides free antiviral pills at pharmacies across the country for people who test positive for COVID-19. So now Americans can test and receive free antiviral medication right away at their local pharmacy.

There are multiple The Little Clinic locations in Lexington, Richmond, and Frankfort.

The first inventory of treatments could arrive as early as this week.

During his SOTU address, Biden announced new plans for next phase of pandemic, including the "Test to Treat" program.

For more information on the administration's COVID-19 preparedness plan, click here.

