Laurel County woman describes change in taste and smell after COVID-19

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Imagine not being able to enjoy the foods you loved for so many years.

A woman in Laurel County is dealing with that after having COVID last summer. It turns out she isn't alone.

Casey Rose has always enjoyed her morning cup of coffee. She even has her favorite flavor and brand. Now, though, she says coffee tastes like "dirt."

That's because since right before Thanksgiving, Rose had to make adjustments because of her taste and smell. She had COVID over the summer, but an after effect has her annoyed and frustrated because nothing is the same.

"Right now, I'm currently living on just breadsticks and Mexican chips and cheese, to be honest," she said.

Things before, like grilled chicken, pizza, or certain spaghetti sauces and sodas are no longer on her menu.

"I cannot go into a restaurant and sit down with my family anymore," she said. "I can't stand the smell of it at all."

She has tried to find cures or solutions. In fact, she's in a Facebook group for people who are dealing with Parosmia. Health experts say it's a condition after COVID that can make once enjoyable things now smell and taste disgusting. In the group, more than 45,000 people are trying to get answers. Dr. Frederick Bunge is an ear, nose, and throat doctor with Baptist Health.

"Omega 3 fatty acids have shown to be quite helpful," he said. "Another thing is retraining. We've seen if you retrain your sense of smell, that can make a big difference."