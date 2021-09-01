Lawmakers, Governor work towards new COVID decisions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Should masks be required in schools? Should the state of emergency for the pandemic be extended? These are just some of the decisions Kentucky will need to make soon, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

On Wednesday Kentucky's attorney general testified that those decisions can only be made through a collaboration between the governor and lawmakers, per the Supreme Court's recent ruling.

"The rule of law prevailed in that case," said Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

"The Constitution does not expressly give the governor any emergency powers," Cameron explained to lawmakers.

Lawmakers told Cameron they are preparing for a special session to tackle Kentucky's COVID decisions and they are working with the governor ahead of it.

"Within 48 hours of the court decision being rendered, [Governor Andy Beshear] did begin meetings with Senate and House leadership," said Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer. "And we are doing exactly what you said - collaborating."

Cameron told LEX 18 that update gives him confidence that Kentucky will be able to make decisions to fight covid.

"I am optimistic that we will have folks at the table well-meaning, well-intended, that want to do everything that we can to push back against the surge," said Cameron.