Lexington-Fayette County Health Department: COVID-19 cases quadrupled in July compared to June

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington had 1,331 COVID-19 cases in July, more than quadrupling the amount reported in June.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says 119 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday, the city's most in one day since 122 on Feb. 10. The 7-day rolling average of new cases is up to 87 cases a day; that number was 7 a day on July 1.

Health officials say since February 2021, about 94% of Lexington's COVID-19-related hospitalizations are in people who are unvaccinated or aren't fully vaccinated.

There have been 36,891 cases and 326 deaths in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the pandemic are:

110, March 2020

143, April 2020

507, May 2020

793, June 2020

1,702, July 2020

2,538, August 2020

2,804, September 2020

2,736, October 2020

6,070, November 2020

5,991, December 2020

6,155, January 2021

2,694, February 2021

1,314, March 2021

1,027, April 2021

689, May 2021

287, June 2021

1,331, July 2021

Free COVID-19 vaccines are available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at their Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. Call (859) 288-2483 to schedule your appointment. The Public Health Clinic offers the Moderna and Janssen vaccines for ages 18 and older and the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older.

"While there's still a chance a fully vaccinated person can get COVID-19, symptoms will likely be less severe and the need for hospitalization is much smaller," the health department says.

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated people can help slow the outbreak by: