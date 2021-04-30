Lexington-Fayette County Health Department offering Moderna vaccine for the final time next week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is offering two COVID-19 vaccine opportunities next week.

The vaccine is free and available for anyone ages 18 and older who lives or works in Lexington. Walk-ins are accepted, and appointments for both can be made online.

Moderna vaccine

2-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at Consolidated Baptist Church, 1625 Russell Cave Road. Walk-ins accepted!

This is the last planned opportunity to get the first dose of the Moderna vaccine from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. This link is not for anyone needing a second dose of the Moderna vaccine – the health department contacts you directly to schedule a second dose. Anyone who is eligible for a second dose of Moderna can also come to this clinic.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine

1-5 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at Lexington Senior Center, 195 Life Lane. Walk-ins are accepted.