Lexington-Fayette County Health Department warns of rising COVID-19 cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has issued a warning to the public about rising COVID-19 cases in the city.

The health department said the city's rolling seven-day average of new cases was four last Tuesday. This Tuesday, that number is 22.

53 new cases were reported in the city on Monday. There have been 35,726 total cases in the city since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. 324 people in Lexington died from the virus.

The health department says people can help by doing the following:

Getting the free COVID-19 vaccine

Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.)

Covering coughs and sneezes

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas

The CDC says Fayette County is at a "moderate" level of community transmission. 64.2% of people living in the county have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 55.5% of Fayette County residents are fully vaccinated.