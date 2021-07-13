Watch
Lexington-Fayette County Health Department warns of rising COVID-19 cases

Ted S. Warren/AP
A nurse at a drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing station set up by the University of Washington Medical Center uses a swab to take a sample from the nose of a person in their car, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Seattle. UW Medicine is conducting drive-thru testing in a hospital parking garage and has screened hundreds of staff members, faculty and trainees for the COVID-19 coronavirus. U.S. hospitals are setting up triage tents, calling doctors out of retirement, guarding their supplies of face masks and making plans to cancel elective surgery as they brace for an expected onslaught of coronavirus patients. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
COVID-19 tests
Posted at 10:57 AM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 11:05:11-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has issued a warning to the public about rising COVID-19 cases in the city.

The health department said the city's rolling seven-day average of new cases was four last Tuesday. This Tuesday, that number is 22.

53 new cases were reported in the city on Monday. There have been 35,726 total cases in the city since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. 324 people in Lexington died from the virus.

The health department says people can help by doing the following:

  • Getting the free COVID-19 vaccine
  • Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.)
  • Covering coughs and sneezes
  • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
  • Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas

The CDC says Fayette County is at a "moderate" level of community transmission. 64.2% of people living in the county have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 55.5% of Fayette County residents are fully vaccinated.

