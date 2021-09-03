Lexington Pride Festival postponed until June 2022 due to rising COVID numbers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Pride Festival has been postponed until June of 2022. The festival's Facebook page announced the postponement Friday evening.

"It is with very sad hearts that we are announcing the postponement of the Lexington Pride Festival scheduled for September 25, 2021. The event will be rescheduled for late June 2022. We know how many folks were looking forward to the festival this fall. After more than a year of isolation, loneliness, and anxiety we had very much wanted to have the celebration of Lexington Pride sooner rather than later."

The post details trying to find a space that would abide by COVID-19 safety protocols that would fit the expected crowd.

"We have considered moving to a different location, but have been unable to find an appropriate space that is available so close to the event. With the rising numbers of new COVID-19 cases & the inability to guarantee a safe environment for all festival attendees, we felt there was no other choice than to cancel."