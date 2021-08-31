Lexington Pride Festival requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test to attend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you plan to attend the Lexington Pride Festival next month, you'll need to be vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Organizers made the announcement on their Facebook page ahead of the September 25th event, which will take place at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza in downtown Lexington.

The Lexington Pride Festival is still expected to be an in-person event, but those who attend will need to provide proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result obtained within 72 hours (3 days) of attending the event. Guests, vendors, sponsors, volunteers, and staff will all need to follow this policy.

"We understand that other events in the community have been canceled or moved to a virtual format," organizers say in a Facebook post. "Careful consideration was given to this decision by Pride Community Services Organization (producers of the event) and the Lexington Pride Festival Planning Committee. As always, our first priority is to the LGBTQIA+ community we serve and their well-being."

Organizers say they're making the decision out of an abundance of caution. They plan to have specific entry points around the plaza to check for proof of vaccination or negative test results.

They say everyone should bring a mask, regardless of vaccination status. Extras will be available at the festival. Those unvaccinated must wear a mask at all times unless eating or drinking. Those who are vaccinated should still wear masks when social distancing isn't possible. They're also encouraged to wear one when entering indoor spaces near the festival area.

Multiple hand sanitizing areas will be available at the festival and cleaning crews will do frequent cleanings in high touch areas.

Organizers say the protocols are subject to change, in accordance with state and local guidelines and shifts in circumstances with COVID-19.

For the most up-to-date information, check the Lexington Pride Festival website and follow their social media accounts.