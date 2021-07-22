Watch
Lexington records highest single-day COVID-19 case total in nearly 5 months

Posted at 10:46 AM, Jul 22, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington reported 79 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the city's highest single-day total in nearly five months, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department said Thursday.

The city’s 7-day rolling average is up to 44 new cases per day, with 36,119 cases and 325 deaths since the outbreak began in March 2020.

If you are not yet vaccinated against COVID-19, the health department said the vaccine is given free by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at its Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike.

Call 859-288-2483 to schedule your appointment.

