Lexington records highest single-day COVID-19 case total in nearly 5 months

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington reported 79 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the city's highest single-day total in nearly five months, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department said Thursday.

If you are not yet vaccinated against COVID-19, the health department said the vaccine is given free by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at its Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike.

Call 859-288-2483 to schedule your appointment.

