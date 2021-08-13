Lexington reports 171 new COVID-19 cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reports 171 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, August 12. This is the most cases reported in a day since 196 cases on February 15, 2021.
Lexington's 7-day rolling average is up to 133 cases in a day.
There were also 2 new deaths reported, bring Lexington's total to 329, including 2 so far in August.
