Lexington reports 171 new COVID-19 cases

Posted at 9:40 AM, Aug 13, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reports 171 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, August 12. This is the most cases reported in a day since 196 cases on February 15, 2021.

Lexington's 7-day rolling average is up to 133 cases in a day.

There were also 2 new deaths reported, bring Lexington's total to 329, including 2 so far in August.

