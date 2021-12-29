Lexington reports 494 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, most in a single day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The City of Lexington is reporting 494 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the most in a single day.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says it surpasses the previous highest day of 451 cases on Dec. 9, 2020. The city's 7-day rolling average is up to 247 new cases per day.

Health officials are urging people to get vaccinated if they haven't done so yet. The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has all the COVID-19 vaccines (including the pediatric dose for ages 5-11 years) available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Call (859) 288-2483 to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine.

The health department also recommends people wear a mask over their mouth and nose, avoid crowds (and stay 6 feet away from others), and wash hands often.