Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Lexington reports 494 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, most in a single day

items.[0].image.alt
Ted S. Warren/AP
A nurse at a drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing station set up by the University of Washington Medical Center uses a swab to take a sample from the nose of a person in their car, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Seattle. UW Medicine is conducting drive-thru testing in a hospital parking garage and has screened hundreds of staff members, faculty and trainees for the COVID-19 coronavirus. U.S. hospitals are setting up triage tents, calling doctors out of retirement, guarding their supplies of face masks and making plans to cancel elective surgery as they brace for an expected onslaught of coronavirus patients. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
COVID-19 tests
Posted at 9:29 AM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 09:29:31-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The City of Lexington is reporting 494 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the most in a single day.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says it surpasses the previous highest day of 451 cases on Dec. 9, 2020. The city's 7-day rolling average is up to 247 new cases per day.

Health officials are urging people to get vaccinated if they haven't done so yet. The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has all the COVID-19 vaccines (including the pediatric dose for ages 5-11 years) available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Call (859) 288-2483 to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine.

The health department also recommends people wear a mask over their mouth and nose, avoid crowds (and stay 6 feet away from others), and wash hands often.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to Donate!

Click to Donate!