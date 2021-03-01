Menu

Lexington reports lowest monthly COVID-19 case total since August

Posted at 9:44 AM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 09:44:57-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington reported 2,694 COVID-19 cases in February, the city’s lowest monthly total since August, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department said Monday.

The city also reported 57 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total to 32,243 cases since March.

The monthly totals for Lexington since are as follows:

  • 110, March
  • 143, April
  • 507, May
  • 793, June
  • 1,702, July
  • 2,538, August
  • 2,804, September
  • 2,736, October
  • 6,070, November
  • 5,991, December
  • 6,155, January
  • 2,694, February
