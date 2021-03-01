Lexington reports lowest monthly COVID-19 case total since August

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington reported 2,694 COVID-19 cases in February, the city’s lowest monthly total since August, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department said Monday.
The city also reported 57 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total to 32,243 cases since March.
The monthly totals for Lexington since are as follows:
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702, July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
- 5,991, December
- 6,155, January
- 2,694, February