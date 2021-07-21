Lexington sees first monthly increase of new COVID-19 cases since start of 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington will have more new COVID-19 monthly cases than the previous month for the first time in 2021, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department said Wednesday.

The health department reported 47 new virus cases Tuesday. That brings July's total to 480 new cases, up from 287 in June.

Lexington’s seven-day rolling average is 37 new cases per day, with 36,040 cases and 325 deaths since the outbreak began in March 2020.

