Lexington sees first monthly increase of new COVID-19 cases since start of 2021

Posted at 9:56 AM, Jul 21, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington will have more new COVID-19 monthly cases than the previous month for the first time in 2021, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department said Wednesday.

The health department reported 47 new virus cases Tuesday. That brings July's total to 480 new cases, up from 287 in June.

Lexington’s seven-day rolling average is 37 new cases per day, with 36,040 cases and 325 deaths since the outbreak began in March 2020.

Monthly totals for 2021 are:

  • 6,155, January
  • 2,694, February
  • 1,314, March
  • 1,027, April
  • 689, May
  • 287, June
