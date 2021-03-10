Lexington St. Patrick's Day Festival postponed, Shamrock Shuffle still on

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — This weekend will look a little less green in Lexington ahead of St. Patrick's Day. For the second year, the Bluegrass Irish Society decided to not hold the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival, normally on the weekend before the holiday.

"We're not quite yet at the point that we can all gather together again in crowds," said Megan Moloney, president of the Bluegrass Irish Society.

Instead, organizers are looking much further ahead to the fall in hopes of having a Halfway to St. Patrick's Day Mini-Festival in September.

However, there will still be some green this Saturday at Fasig-Tipton. Hundreds of runners are expected to show up for the 15th annual Shamrock Shuffle 3K. To stay as physically distanced as possible, participants will race in waves through the day and there's also a virtual race option.

"You submit your own times. People send us pictures of their Apple watches, pictures of their treadmill, whatever works, and they are still eligible for the costume contest and awards and they are very much a part of Shuffle Nation. They can submit times from the 13th to the 31st," said Brandalin Foster, Communications Coordinator for Lexington Habitat for Humanity, which the event proceeds benefit.

Between the two options, more than 900 participants have signed up so far and there are still spots open for the in-person race.

If you're not a runner and itching for some St. Patrick's Day entertainment, parade, and festival organizers say to follow their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts next week.

"A lot of our parade participants have sent videos to us and on St. Patrick's Day, if you keep an eye on the social media accounts for the Lexington St. Patrick's Parade and Festival, you'll get to see some brand new videos and brand new content from some of our local performers and businesses wishing everyone that happy St. Patrick's Day," said Moloney.

St. Patrick's Day is Wednesday, March 17.