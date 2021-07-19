LFCHD: 99% of COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated people, 'breakthrough' cases also rising

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported on Monday that 99% of all COVID-19 cases in the city have been among unvaccinated people.

COVID-19 continues to spread in Lexington, particularly among those who have not been vaccinated. The CDC is calling it “a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” with “preventable cases, hospitalizations and, sadly, deaths among the unvaccinated” expected to continue.

1/6#COVIDIsNotOver pic.twitter.com/q6LIV12uKc — Lexington-Fayette County Health Department (@LFCHD) July 19, 2021

LFCHD also said it is seeing a growing number of "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases, which are positive cases found in people who are fully vaccinated. The health department said about 20-25% of new cases are considered breakthrough.

"Vaccine breakthrough cases are expected," LFCHD said in a tweet Monday. "COVID-19 vaccines are effective and are a critical tool to bring the pandemic under control. However, no vaccines are 100% effective at preventing illness in vaccinated people.

Same-day vaccine appointments are available every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the public health clinic located at 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule your appointment.