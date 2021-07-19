Watch
LFCHD: 99% of COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated people, 'breakthrough' cases also rising

Posted at 9:52 AM, Jul 19, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported on Monday that 99% of all COVID-19 cases in the city have been among unvaccinated people.

LFCHD also said it is seeing a growing number of "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases, which are positive cases found in people who are fully vaccinated. The health department said about 20-25% of new cases are considered breakthrough.

"Vaccine breakthrough cases are expected," LFCHD said in a tweet Monday. "COVID-19 vaccines are effective and are a critical tool to bring the pandemic under control. However, no vaccines are 100% effective at preventing illness in vaccinated people.

Same-day vaccine appointments are available every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the public health clinic located at 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule your appointment.

