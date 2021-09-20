LFCHD: Almost 20% of Lexington's total COVID-19 cases have come since August 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Almost 20% of Lexington's 46,098 total COVID-19 cases have come since August 1.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says through the first 17 days of September, the city has seen 3,772 new COVID-19 cases, already making it the fifth most in one month. 5,435 new cases were reported in August.

192 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Lexington Friday. The city's current 7-day rolling average at 212/day.

Officials say free COVID-19 vaccines are available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at their Public Health Clinic on 650 Newtown Pike. Call (859) 288-2483 to schedule your appointment. Moderna and Janssen vaccines for available for those 18 and older and the Pfizer vaccine is for those 12 and older.

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated populations can help slow the outbreak by: