LFCHD cancels Friday vaccine clinic amid Johnson & Johnson recommendation

Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Posted at 9:21 AM, Apr 15, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department canceled its Friday vaccination clinic after a federal recommendation to pause the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The federal recommendation was made Wednesday after reports that six people nationwide developed severe blood clots after receiving the J&J vaccine. More than 6 million people total have been given the J&J vaccine.

LFCHD said the cancellation does not affect anyone who is due to receive their second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

The health department said more information about future vaccination clinics will be shared when available.

