LFCHD cancels Friday vaccine clinic amid Johnson & Johnson recommendation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department canceled its Friday vaccination clinic after a federal recommendation to pause the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Friday, April 16, has been CANCELED following the CDC and FDA review of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine. Details about any future clinics will be shared when available.

The federal recommendation was made Wednesday after reports that six people nationwide developed severe blood clots after receiving the J&J vaccine. More than 6 million people total have been given the J&J vaccine.

LFCHD said the cancellation does not affect anyone who is due to receive their second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

The health department said more information about future vaccination clinics will be shared when available.

