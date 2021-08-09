Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

LFCHD: City of Lexington averaging around 113 new COVID-19 cases a day

items.[0].image.alt
Elaine Thompson/AP
Registered nurse Andraya Zelle treats a patient in the COVID intensive care unit at UW Medical Center-Montlake, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Seattle. King County, where the hospital is located, has been on a downward trend of COVID-19 cases after two-and-a-half straight months of increases. But the current lull could be, and some experts believe will be, upended as more contagious variants of the virus spread throughout United States. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
COVID-19 coronavirus hospital nurse
Posted at 10:20 AM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 10:20:58-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The City of Lexington reported 150 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the city’s 7-day rolling average up to 113 cases a day.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says since February 2021, about 93% of Lexington's COVID-19-related hospitalizations are in those that are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

The rising in COVID-19 cases comes as a new CDC study finds unvaccinated people are more than twice as likely to get reinfected.

"All eligible persons should be offered vaccination, including those with previous SARS-CoV-2 infection, to reduce their risk for future infection," the study found.

Health officials urging people to get vaccinated and are offering free COVID-19 vaccines by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at their Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. Call (859) 288-2483 to schedule your appointment.

"While there's still a chance a fully vaccinated person can get COVID-19, symptoms will likely be less severe and the need for hospitalization is much smaller," the health department says.

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated populations can help slow the outbreak by:

  • Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.);
  • Covering coughs and sneezes;
  • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds;
  • Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo