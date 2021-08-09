LFCHD: City of Lexington averaging around 113 new COVID-19 cases a day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The City of Lexington reported 150 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the city’s 7-day rolling average up to 113 cases a day.
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says since February 2021, about 93% of Lexington's COVID-19-related hospitalizations are in those that are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated.
The rising in COVID-19 cases comes as a new CDC study finds unvaccinated people are more than twice as likely to get reinfected.
"All eligible persons should be offered vaccination, including those with previous SARS-CoV-2 infection, to reduce their risk for future infection," the study found.
Health officials urging people to get vaccinated and are offering free COVID-19 vaccines by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at their Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. Call (859) 288-2483 to schedule your appointment.
If you are unvaccinated, get the shot! Free COVID-19 vaccines are also available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in our Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule your appointment.
"While there's still a chance a fully vaccinated person can get COVID-19, symptoms will likely be less severe and the need for hospitalization is much smaller," the health department says.
Both vaccinated and unvaccinated populations can help slow the outbreak by:
- Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.);
- Covering coughs and sneezes;
- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds;
- Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas.