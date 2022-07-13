Watch Now
LFCHD: Lexington averaging about 195 COVID-19 cases a day amid summer surge

Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like. Credit: NIAID-RML
Posted at 10:55 AM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 11:26:07-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington-Fayette County Health Department announced the city reported 373 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. This total includes cases entered in the past week but shows new cases are increasing.

The 7-day rolling average is up to 195 cases a day.

Experts say the current COVID-19 surge is due to the most contagious subvariants yet.

There have been 104,827 COVID-19 cases, 4,329 hospitalizations, and 634 deaths since the outbreak began in March 2020.

LFCHD offers COVID-19 vaccines available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday in their Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483.

