LFCHD: Lexington averaging about 195 COVID-19 cases a day amid summer surge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington-Fayette County Health Department announced the city reported 373 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. This total includes cases entered in the past week but shows new cases are increasing.

The 7-day rolling average is up to 195 cases a day.

Experts say the current COVID-19 surge is due to the most contagious subvariants yet.

There have been 104,827 COVID-19 cases, 4,329 hospitalizations, and 634 deaths since the outbreak began in March 2020.

LFCHD offers COVID-19 vaccines available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday in their Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483.