LFCHD: Lexington surpasses 500 deaths related to COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported Friday that the city's total number of virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic is 502.

There have been 78,861 reported cases of COVID-19 in Lexington since March 2020.

The current omicron variant of the virus is more easily transmitted. The CDC recommends everyone wear N95/KN95 rated masks, as well as following quarantine guidelines if exposed to the virus.

Since July 1, 2021, the health department has reported 170 COVID-19 deaths in Lexington, with 71% of those deaths being among unvaccinated individuals. This includes 42 people younger than age 60, with 95% of them unvaccinated.

“The community’s loss of over 500 of our family members, friends, neighbors, co-workers, and loved ones is heartbreaking,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “Our community COVID-19 memorial at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center has so many more candles than we ever would have imagined. We mourn the loss of these individuals, and remain steadfast in following public health guidelines by focusing on vaccines and boosters, wearing protective face coverings, and maintaining social distance in public.”

Locations providing vaccinations and testing can be found by visiting www.lexingtonky.gov .

